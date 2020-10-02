Watch: Priyanka Chopra shares more details about 'Unfinished' memoir

Priyanka Chopra's 'Unfinished' memoir details are here as the actress has shared more videos on Instagram.

The actor also went on to caption the posts with “This is my story. #unfinished”.

Taking to her Instagram handle, in the first post Priyanka goes on to give a glimpse into her career path in the movie industry. She shares pictures of her movie posters. In the video, one can see posters of films like 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Fashion', 'Dostana', 'Barfi', 'Mary Kom', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Quantico' and 'Baywatch'.

In the second video, Priyanka goes on to give details about her what she wants to achieve: “I don’t want to be called an actor, I don’t want to be called a star, I don’t want to have a label. I wanna have a legacy. I want to be known as someone who has goals and achieves them. And whatever they may be, wherever they might be, I want to be limitless, I want to break stereotypes. I want to go, where no man or woman has gone before.”

Priyanka Chopra had finished her memoir on August 17, 2020.