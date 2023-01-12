Watch: Netflix documentary on golf 'Full Swing' to premiere on this date
Teaser for Netflix’s upcoming docuseries focusing on professional golf is finally out. It comes a year after it was announced by the streamer. The show is touted as golf’s version of Netflix’s wildly popular ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ series. It is roduced by Vox Media Studios and Box To Box Films.
"You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour," Ian Poulter, one of the players to leave the tour for the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf in the middle of last season, says in the teaser video, which features a wide range of tour pros.
Watch the video here:
Barely a minute-long, you can see fist pumps, club throws, private jets, candid family moments and some crazy activities in the teaser video.
