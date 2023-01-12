ugc_banner

Watch: Netflix documentary on golf 'Full Swing' to premiere on this date

Jan 12, 2023

The Netflix documentary film 'Full Swing' will release on February 15, 2023. 

Teaser for Netflix’s upcoming docuseries focusing on professional golf is finally out. It comes a year after it was announced by the streamer. The show is touted as golf’s version of Netflix’s wildly popular ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ series. It is roduced by Vox Media Studios and Box To Box Films. 

"You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour," Ian Poulter, one of the players to leave the tour for the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf in the middle of last season, says in the teaser video, which features a wide range of tour pros. 

Watch the video here:

Barely a minute-long, you can see fist pumps, club throws, private jets, candid family moments and some crazy activities in the teaser video. 

The Netflix documentary film 'Full Swing' will release on February 15, 2023. 

