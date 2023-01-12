Watch: Netflix documentary on golf 'Full Swing' to premiere on this date

Teaser for Netflix’s upcoming docuseries focusing on professional golf is finally out. It comes a year after it was announced by the streamer. The show is touted as golf’s version of Netflix’s wildly popular ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ series. It is roduced by Vox Media Studios and Box To Box Films.

"You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour," Ian Poulter, one of the players to leave the tour for the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf in the middle of last season, says in the teaser video, which features a wide range of tour pros.

Watch the video here:

“You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour.”



Spieth, Thomas, Scheffler, Koepka, Morikawa, Poulter, Dahmen, Fitzpatrick, Johnson, Finau, Theegala, Pereira, Niemann, and McIlroy.



Full Swing premieres February 15. pic.twitter.com/jyxCb1Sgmk — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2023 ×

Barely a minute-long, you can see fist pumps, club throws, private jets, candid family moments and some crazy activities in the teaser video.