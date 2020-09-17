Watch 'Evil Eye' trailer: Priyanka Chopra's production brings a horror-thriller

The trailer for ‘Evil Eye’ was dropped today as we must say Priyanka Chopra has her money in the right place. It is co-produced by Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures and Blumhouse Productions.

The film is a horror-thriller and in the two-minute video clip we are introduced to a woman called Pallavi who finds her perfect match in Sandeep, but something seems amiss about the man. Or maybe it’s just manifestation of Pallavi’s mother?

The trailer was released by Amazon Prime that captioned it: “Evil Eye reinforces the lesson that you should always listen to your mother. Watch it, October 13.”

‘Evil Eye’ stars Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani and Omar Maskati.

Watch the trailer:

Directed by Elan and Rajeev Dassani, Evil Eye will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 13.