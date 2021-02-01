Watch Cardi B's video with 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' playing in background; Twitter reacts

Cardi B recently shocked the Indian Twitterati with her new short clip.



On Monday, Cardi B shared a post teasing a big announcement that took the internet by storm. In the short clip, what attracted everyone attention was the song that played at the background.



In the clip, Cardi standing on a top of a staircase and says, "I got an announcement to make tomorrow -- bye." But this isn't the reason why everyone went gaga over the clip. The people went after the background music which was the 1980's Bollywood hit song 'Kaliyon ka Chaman' sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The unexpected addition instantly triggered twitter. However, some wondered about his next album have Indian connection while others simply laughed at it and hinted of her new collaboration with Mangeshkar.



Take a look:

LET’S GO CARDI B IS COMINGpic.twitter.com/udGp7G57j5 — cardi chart data (@cardibchartdata) February 1, 2021 ×

wait wait wait is that ????? kaliyon ka chaman ?????? daaammmnnnnn — Jenni🖤🖤 (@aqua_AlphaQueen) February 1, 2021 ×