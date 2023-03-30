Watch Asteroid City trailer: Wes Anderson's film features Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson

The trailer for Wes Anderson’s upcoming feature Asteroid City is out and it’s everything we expect it to be. The film has a starry lineup including Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Hong Chau, and Scarlett Johansson.

Asteroid City also features Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum, and Rita Wilson.

Set in the 1950s in a fictional American desert town, Asteroid City is about the turn of events that take place as world-changing events take place at a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention which is designed to unite students and parents in scholarly competition.

Asteroid City is penned by Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola, who has worked with the director on films including The French Dispatch, Isle of Dogs, The Darjeeling Limited, and Moonrise Kingdom.

Watch the trailer for Asteroid City here:

Anderson produced the film along with Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales of Indian Paintbrush.

The film is set for a limited theatrical release on June 16 with a wider release on June 23.

