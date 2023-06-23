Wait, what? Prince Harry wanted to interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in his podcast

Not just Meghan Markle but Prince Harry also had a very creative pitch for his podcast, but unfortunately, his big plans never came to fruition. As per sources, Harry had a lot in his mind for his podcast - from interviewing controversial figures to talking about climate change and whatnot.

As per the report on Bloomberg, Harry was planning to interview U.S. President Donald Trump, who never leaves a single chance to slam the royal couple publicly, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg about their childhood trauma.

For the possible shows, the Duke of Sussex discussed his ideas with multiple producers and companies. The idea of interviewing Vladimir Putin, Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump, about their traumatic childhood and how they become the man they are today.

According to Bloomberg, ''Harry would interview a procession of controversial guests, such as Vladimir Putin, Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump, about their early formative years and how those experiences resulted in the adults they are today.''



Not just this, but he also wanted to speak to Pope Francis about religion and a series in which he will be talking about societal matters like climate change.

While we didn't get any of Harry's podcasts, recently it was revealed that his wife Meghan didn't conduct the interviews on her podcast, Archetypes.

Earlier this week, PodNews claimed that Meghan's podcast interviews were conducted by her staffers. Several sources have revealed that "some interviews on the show were done by other staffers, with [audio of 41-year-old Meghan's] questions edited-in afterwards."

Although no specific episode was highlighted where this may have been done.

Meghan's 12-episode podcast featured A-listers like Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, and Mindy Kaling.

However, Harry and his wife Meghan's $25 million Spotify deal came to an end this month. After stepping out of their royal lives, Harry and Meghan's Spotify deal was one of the most significant and big deals that they signed in 2020.

