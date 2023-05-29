Vintage Lana Del Rey: Iconic singer stops concert to look for her missing vape, netizens can't keep calm

Dressed in a frill outfit, American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey was seen looking for her missing vape at her most recent concert. The viral moment reminded fans of the time the singer broke the internet for singing, chewing gum, and smoking at the same time.

Lana gave her first live performance in more than three years at the MITA Festival 2023, Rio De Janeiro, on Saturday. And, she is making headlines for more reasons than one.

In the viral clip, the six-time Grammy nominee is seen stopping her concert and running towards the crowd to look for her vape. "And also if you see my vape onstage... Can you find my vape onstage," she says while performing in Brazil. Check it out below! Lana Del Rey pauses to ask Brazil audience if they have seen her vape after she lost it on stage.



pic.twitter.com/eFYygUHyHK — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 28, 2023 Also read: Netizens react to Emmy-winning hit Succession's finale delivering a feel-bad ending

As fans rushed to point it out for her, Lana excitedly asked, "You did? Where, though?" Learning that it was impossible for her to reach for the vape from where she was standing, she decided to forgo it. "Oh, all the way in the pit? F**k it," she exclaimed, before continuing her performance.

As the clip started doing rounds online, Lana's fans left hilarious comments for the singer. One wrote, "I bet a fan must have picked it and it would soon land up on eBay for a hefty price. But I am willing to pay anything for it." Another comment read, "Losing something in Brazil means it’s gone forever." And, a third Twitterati said, "Queen behaviour! Lana is always so real, we love her for that."

During her set at the MITA Festival, Lana delivered the live debut of numerous songs from her latest album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Some of the tracks she sang on stage included "A&W", "Candy Necklace", "The Grants" and the album's title track.

The Brazilian festival reportedly marked Lana's first full concert since November 2019. Since then she has appeared on several TV programs such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. She also made an onstage appearance with Bleachers at High Water Festival in 2023.

