Vikram Vedha Remake: What is Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan Controversy? Know the TRUTH

Vikram Vedha is the remake of a Tamil film with the same name, which was released in 2017. It is an action-thriller film directed by the popular duo Pushkar-Gayathri. The film is produced by YNOT studios, Plan C studios and Reliance entertainment. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film also stars popular actors like Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani and Sharib Hashmi in supporting roles. The movie is based on the folktale "Vikram Aur Betaal". It had a wrap in June this year, with production starting in October 2021. The official announcement of the remake was made in March 2018. The film faced a lot of challenges as it was shot during the pandemic but finally completed the shoot.

Vikram Vedha Makers Issues these latest statement

As the film had a wrap, it's makers as well as the actors posted on social media sharing about the journey of the shoot and the challenges they faced, as well as their excitement for the release of the film.

Hrithik Roshan tweeted mentioning about the happy memories during the shoot and shared pictures from the set.

As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill and hardwork we all have put into #VikramVedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today.. as we inch closer to our release date.



See you at the cinemas. 😊 pic.twitter.com/fk2tzvp9qf — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 10, 2022 ×

Saif Ali Khan also said in a statement that, “Pushkar & Gayatri are quite the dynamic duo with great creative energy and it’s been very rewarding working with them. A complete icing on the cake and elevating experience for me was working with Hrithik and doing some intense action scenes”.

Director-duo Pushkar & Gayatri also tweeted,

Now that we have wrapped shoot, one thing we miss for sure. The warm hugs from HR at the beginning and end of the day. Truly blessed to work with you, Everyone knows how incredible an actor you are, but the warmth and genuine love you bring to the set is overwhelming😍@iHrithik pic.twitter.com/EbHmozljel — Pushkar&Gayatri (@PushkarGayatri) June 10, 2022 ×

Did Hrithik Roshan Deny shooting in UP?

Some media reports claimed that Hrithik refused to shoot the film in Uttar Pradesh, because of which the producers had to create a similar set looking like UP in UAE. The film which wrapped it's shoot few days back had already landed into controversies. However, Reliance Entertainment, who has co-produced the film issued a statement regarding the ongoing controversy, clarifying that no such requests were made by the actor and that the film is shot in the Indian state only. They also referred to the media reports as "misleading".

See the statement below,

Entry of Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha Remake

Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Vikram in the remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha . R Madhavan also said that he is more excited to see Saif in the film than Hrithik. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhavan said, "I do not want to give you a very diplomatic answer. Hrithik Roshan is awesome looking, but I am really looking forward to Saif’s performance because he is playing me. I want to know whether he will beat me, and make it more convincing, because I have a feeling he will". Saif's look as Vikram is also complimented by people.

Original Vikram Vedha (2017) Budget and Collection

The original Tamil film Vikram Vedha was released in 2017, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. It also starred Shraddha Srinath, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rajkumar and others in supporting roles. According to IMDb, it had a estimated budget of ₹150,000,000, while it earned 546,792 dollars worldwide. It also won 12 awards and were nominated for 13.

When will Vikram Vedha Remake release?

The film is all set to release this year, on 30 September. It haspped it's filming in June this year, which started in October 2021. Though there is time in the film's release, it has already landed in some controversies and even gained popularity beforehand. People are excited to watch the film and are waiting for it to release.

Where to Watch Vikram Vedha (2017) Online (OTT) in Hindi, Telugu and Other Languages

The Tamil film is available on Disney Hotstar, and also dubbed in other languages including Hindi, Telugu, etc. The movie is also available on Zee 5 and MX player. Those who haven't watched the film yet can stream it on these platforms. It has a rating of 8.2 on IMDb and its description on IMDb says, "Vikram, a no-nonsense police officer, accompanied by Simon, his partner, is on the hunt to capture Vedha, a smuggler and a murderer. Vedha tries to change Vikram's life, which leads to a conflict".

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, who are very popular actors not just in India but worldwide, being together in a film is itself a treat to watch. While the film has concluded it's shooting, fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release. Though the film landed in some controversies, the makers clarified things and made headlines every day.

