See you at the cinemas! It's a wrap for Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha'

Its a wrap for Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan 'Vikran Vedha'. The anticipated movie is a remake of the superhit Tamil movie of the same name which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.



The movie which went on floors last year in October has finally completed the filming schedule. Sharing the news on his social media platform, Roshan penned a long note on his journey.



In the caption, he shared how the movie faced a challenges but as he called it a wrap on set, Hrithik noted that his mind is flooded with all the happy memories



''Beginning the journey of Vikram Vedha came with its own set of external challenges, with the pandemic and uncertainties... but looking back, it all contributed to our prep and performance.''



''For me this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive. Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, aligning with what is, finding joy in being less than, being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It’s been a journey of remoulding, rewiring and trusting.Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not.''



Pushkar and Gayatri, who directed the original Tamil version, is also helming the Bollywood adaptation.



Further, he wrote, ''But regardless of victory or failure , I am so so full of gratitude for the clarity & vision of my directors Gayatri and Pushkar. The passion they possess for the story and the sparkle in their eyes every day that we were on set, was a silent motivation for me to give it my best as Vedha.''



''For me, becoming Vedha, good or bad, wouldn't have been possible without the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, in addition to all my co-actors esp Rohit Saraf, Radhika apte & Yogita Bihani who gave me an impetus as a performer.''



''As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill and hardwork we all have put into Vikram Vedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today.. As we inch closer to our release date.''



In the pictures, Hrithik shared two photos featuring the directors and Saif Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor shared the post on her Instagram stories, “Uff…cannot wait''



In the movie that also stars Radhika Apte, Hrithik will reportedly play a negative role in the movie.