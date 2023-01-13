Vikings: Valhalla season 3 release date, meet the star cast, trailer release date; everything you need to know

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 release date is not far away, as fans enjoy the second season of the historical-fiction action-packed drama series. Yes, the second season is not the final season of the series, as various reports have confirmed that Vikings: Valhalla season 3 might already have wrapped up the production part and entered the post-production stage. Netflix had picked up 24 episodes for the series in 2019 only, at the time of the announcement of the series. However, it’s not clear whether the series will be renewed after the Vikings: Valhalla season 3. All details about Vikings: Valhalla season 3, including the release date, star cast, plot theory and trailer, are given in the article

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 release date

So far, Netflix has not announced any official release date for Vikings: Valhalla season 3. However, it’s believed that the production for season 3 might already have begun in May 2022. Given that the time gap between the season 1 and season 2 release date was 11 months, we can anticipate that Vikings: Valhalla season 3 will be released in late 2023 or early 2024.

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 star cast

Goran Visnjic, a veteran of ER and Timeless, joined Vikings: Valhalla season 3 in June 2022 as Leif Eriksson and Freyds Eirksdóttir's father Erik the Red. Here is the complete Vikings: Valhalla season 3 cast:

Leif Eriksson is played by Sam Corlett.

Frida Gustavsdóttir plays Freyds Eirksdóttir, and Leo Suter plays Harald Sigurdsson.

King Canute is played by Bradley Freegard.

Jarl Olaf Haraldsson is played by Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Caroline Henderson in the role of Jarl Estrid Haakon

Laura Berlin in the role of Queen Emma of Normandy

Earl Godwin is played by David Oakes.

Lord Harekr is played by Bradley James.

Mariam is played by Hayat Kamille.

Grand Prince Yaroslav the Wise is played by Marcin Dorociski.

Elena is played by Sofya Lebedeva.

Emperor Romanos is played by Nikolai Kinski.

George Maniakes is played by Florian Munteanu.

Kurya is played by Tolga Safer.

Birkir is played by Joakim Nätterqvist.

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 plot theory

Season 3 of Valhalla will pick up unresolved plot threads from the second chapter and push them forward, with the goal of leaving things semi-wrapped up in case it doesn't get renewed again. During a recent Q&A, showrunner Jeb Stuart explained that, while he would love to make a second trilogy that would take Vikings: Valhalla all the way to season 6, he is prepared for things to go differently.

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 trailers

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 trailer is expected to come out two months before the official release date. We can expect the trailer to get released in October 2023.

How to watch Vikings: Valhalla drama series?