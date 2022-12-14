Vijay Sethupathi weight loss transformation: Fans star-struck after looking at his new avatar, see VIRAL pic

Superstar Vijay Sethupathi recently posted a stylish photo of his physical transformation on Instagram. Since the actor hasn't made any public appearances in quite some time, his lean and fit appearance wowed fans. Fans congratulated Sethupathi on his new look. Fans are now looking forward to seeing this new version of him on the big screen.

Vikram, Sethupathi's latest film starring Kamal Hassan and Fahad Faasil, had a successful theatrical run. The movie was released in three languages: Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Sethupathi received widespread praise for his performance as the film's villainous drug lord, Sandhanam.

Sethupathi's recent comedy-drama DSP received mixed reviews and is performing poorly at the box office. Fans earlier had very high hopes for DSP. However, Vijay Sethupathi's box office appeal was insufficient for the film. Sethupati will be seen in an upcoming action thriller film, Mumbaikar, alongside Vikrant Massey, directed by Santosh Sivan. The film is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film Maanagaram. With this film, Sethupati will make his Hindi film debut as well. Apart from Mumbaikar, he will also be seen in Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif.

Vijay Sethupati is one of the most celebrated and popular stars in India. There are reports that he is also in talks to play one of the villains in Allu Arjun's blockbuster movie, Pushpa's second adaption, Pushpa: The Rule.