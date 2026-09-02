/Victor Miller, screenwriter behind original Friday the 13th, dies at 86

Screenwriter Victor Miller, who wrote the 1980s Friday the 13th, has died in Alameda, California on Monday at the age of 86.

Miller’s son Ian shared the news of his father’s passing on Instagram a day later on Tuesday, where he confirmed that a celebration of life would be held in November, adding, “on Friday the 13th, of course.”

“Yesterday my father, Victor Miller, went to his final reward,” his son’s message read. “He was almost always the smartest, funniest person in whatever room he was in. He inspired in me, and many others, a love of photography, music and storytelling.”

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A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Miller’s long-time filmmaking partner and co-writer Kerry Fleming remembered the late screenwriter as a generous friend and mentor.

“Victor’s legacy is beyond just what he did for ‘Friday the 13th,’” Fleming said, referencing Miller's landmark legal victory for the copyright rights to the original film. “I think personally a lot of that weighed on him.”

“He was a mentor and one of those people you meet in your life that instantly become one of the best people you’ll ever meet,” Fleming added. “He was very giving with his time.” Reflecting on their final visit together, Fleming shared, “He lived a good life. He got to do more than most people would ever dream of. 86 is a good number … And you’re grateful for whatever you can get with them. You’re just so grateful for that time. For the memories.”

Born May 14, 1940, in New Orleans, Miller attended Milton Academy and Yale University before entering the entertainment industry in 1962.

Though he is best known for creating the central mythos of Friday the 13th—including key characters Jason Voorhees and his mother, Pamela—Miller also built an extensive daytime television career. He earned three Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on All My Children and contributed writing to soap operas including One Life to Live, Another World, Guiding Light, and General Hospital.