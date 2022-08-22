Veteran Indian film Producer A G Nadiadwala passes away 

Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala, a seasoned producer of "multi-starrer masala films" in Bollywood, passed away here on Monday after a protracted illness, according to his son, Mushtaque Nadiadwala.

Around three in the morning this morning, he passed away at Breach Candy Hospital after battling numerous illnesses. He was 92 years old.

In addition to his nephew and well-known filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, Gaffarbhai, as he was known in the film industry, is survived by his three sons, Feroze, Hafiz, and Mushtaque, and daughters.

Gaffarbhai's final rites will be performed at the Irla Masjid Cemetery in Vile Parle today at 4 p.m. He was one of the founders of the important Nadiadwala Films banner, which has studios in Mumbai and Gujarat.

Over the course of his five-decade filmmaking career, he produced a number of iconic films, including "Aa Gale Lag Ja," "Lahu Ke Do Rang," "Shankar Shambhu," "Jhutha Sach," "Sone Pe Suhaga," and "Watan Ke Rakhwale."

Actor Ajay Devgn expressed his condolences on social media, "Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. Shanti AG Nadiadwala, saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family."

Many of his films were characterised by multiple star casts, dizzying twists and turns in the story-line, lavish sets or locales, memorable music, and comprising all the other `masala` ingredients that went into making many of his productions a success at the box office, making the Nadiadwalas a household name.



