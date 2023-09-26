UK police probe multiple sex assault claims following Russell Brand revelations

The British Police said on Monday (September 25) that it received multiple sex offence allegations following news reports about British actor and comedian Russell Brand. Four women accused Brand, 48, of a string of sexual assaults. The accusations came to light following a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 television which went public on September 16.

In a statement on Monday, London's Metropolitan Police said, "Following an investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches and The Sunday Times, the Met has received a number of allegations of sexual offences in London."

"We have also received a number of allegations of sexual offences committed elsewhere in the country and will investigate these," the statement added. The police refused to give details of the dates, the number of incidents, or the details of the offences under investigation.

Superintendent Andy Furphy, who is leading the investigation, said, "We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us."

"We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support," Furphy added.

Brand, the former husband of American singer Katy Perry has denied the sexual assault allegations, and said that his relationships have always been "consensual", even during a period when he admitted being "very, very promiscuous".

