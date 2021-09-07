Twitter loses it over Money Heist Professor's doppelganger in Pakistan

Money Heist fever is high again. The popular spanish thriller series has dropped the 5th season and fans are going gaga again. It has been seen in the past that whenever Money Heist becomes talk of the town, social media gets flooded with memes, tweets, jokes and whatnot. This time the scene is no different. Fans are gawking at a Pakistani man who bears striking resemblance to one of the characters on the show.

The Pakistani man is doppelganger of Professor in Money Heist. Professor is one of the central characters played by Alvaro Morte. The doppelganger does not seem to be engrossed in a grand scheme but is seeming doing a calculation on paper quietly.

The resemblance is striking, the signature beard, the facial expressions. And to top it all, the Pakistani man also seems to have chosen a spectacle frame jusr like that of the Professor. The fame of the show has made the photo go viral. Many are wondering whether the next grand scheme will be hatched in a shop. This has everyone laughing in amusement.

Twitterati needs no excuse to burst into laughter of course. Some of the users are wondering whether Professor has entered grocery business.

Professor is now entering kiryana shop business in Pakistan #MoneyHeistSeason5

Whenever the professor is in trouble, he says "Contact Pakistan"😂😂. This is the best part of MoneyHiest.

Whenever the professor is in trouble, he says "Contact Pakistan"😂😂. This is the best part of MoneyHiest.

Tokyo died💔.#MoneyHeist

Money Heist, the popular web series is currently thrilling its fans with fifth season. This is to be the final season of the series. Last half of the fifth season will release on December 3.