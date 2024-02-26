Travis Kelce's energetic dance to Taylor Swift's Love Story will make your heart melt

The celebration and festivities of the Kansas City Chiefs' victory at Super Bowl LVIII seem far from over. A recent video making rounds online reveals the team's spirited post-game celebrations, with one member stealing the spotlight with his enthusiastic dance moves. None other than Travis Kelce, star tight end for the Chiefs, who had just returned from supporting his girlfriend Taylor Swift during her Eras tour leg in Sydney, Australia, took a quick trip back to Las Vegas to continue the celebrations with his teammates.

In a recent get-together at Las Vegas' XS nightclub, Kelce showed just how much he loves his girlfriend Taylor Swift. While soaking up the weekend vibes with teammate Patrick Mahomes, Kelce decided to hit the dance floor and groove to Swift's classic 2008 hit, "Love Story."

And he didn't hold back one bit! The cute moment was captured on video and soon became the talk of social media. Netizens were all praise for Kelce's infectious energy as he swayed to the music and even spun a towel above his head.

The only things constant in life are:

•Change

•Death

•Taxes

•Travis Kelce dancing to Love Story Club Mix

pic.twitter.com/TAH0O1GAYq — ft 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@findingtayvis) February 25, 2024

Internet users couldn't help but comment on Kelce's love for Swift's music, with one writing, "You can catch Travis Kelce partying to Love Story at least 2 times a week," while others chimed in, "Travis Kelce and Love Story always hits," and "He is the biggest fan."

Fans also noted Kelce's dedication, with one writing, "The social battery that this man has is impressive—a round trip to Australia just to get off the jet and party at the club all night. That kind of jet lag would actually kill me, I think."

Another video that has been making the rounds on social media shows Kelce and his teammates from the Kansas City Chiefs performing Queen's hit song “We Are The Champions.”