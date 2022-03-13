Traci Braxton, singer and actor, dies at 50

Traci Braxton, star of Braxton Family Values, has died at the age of 50 after a year-long battle with cancer.



Traci's younger sister Toni and his son, Kevin Surratt Jr., confirmed the news of his death on Saturday, March 12.

Sharing a monochrome picture, Toni took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message saying, "It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly."

In a statement, Traci's husband Kevin Surratt said, "We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory."



Braxton was perhaps best known for her appearances on the reality television show 'Braxton Family Values', in which she starred along with her sisters Tamar, Toni, Towanda and Trina and her brother, Michael, and their families.

Braxton's solo debut album, 'Crash & Burn', was released in October 2014, preceded by the single 'Last Call', the single peaked at number 16 on the US R&B Adult chart. In parallel to her singing career, she acted in films such as Sinners Wanted (2018), All In (2019) and The Christmas Lottery (2020).