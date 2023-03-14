Tourists flock to elephant camp in Tamil Nadu as The Elephant Whisperers wins an Oscar

It was a big day for Indian filmmakers and film enthusiasts as not one but two homegrown movies made a name for themselves at the Oscars 2023. The event saw The Elephant Whisperers take the Best Short Documentary award while “Naatu Naatu” from RRR won Best Original Song. Elated at the Oscars’ recognition, Indians took to social media to celebrate the victory.

Amid peak interest in Indian films worldwide, tourists have started thronging the state of Tamil Nadu — to meet the place they saw featured in the Oscar-winning film The Elephant Whisperers. As the name suggests, the film shows human-animal bond and what great we can achieve if we try to work hand-in-hand with nature. Tourists have started visiting Madumalai Theppakadu elephant camp to meet the baby elephant ‘Raghu’ from the documentary.

For the unversed, The Elephant Whisperers’s plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphaned baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. Protagonists of Oscar-winning docu 'The Elephant Whisperers' can't watch the film at home, here's why

On seeing the elephants, one tourist quoted in a publication said, "It is such a great moment. It's a pleasure to be here. The elephant is my favourite animal and the fact that the film won an Oscar does make me delighted and excited.”

Another foreign tourist said, “I am from London, we visited here and got to know that two baby elephants from here won an Oscar last night. It is nice to see them, and I really enjoyed seeing them. Elephants are my favourite animal. I am very lucky to see them today.”

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the Oscar-winning documentary was produced by Guneet Monga as the two ladies went on the Oscars stage to collect their golden statuette.

