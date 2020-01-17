Top 5 Hollywood news today: ‘1917’ releases in India, ‘Sex Education’ season 2 trailer out

Word War drama 1917 released in India to positive reviews on Friday. The Sam Mendes film has been nominated in 10 categories at the upcoming Oscars and is being termed as a cinematic masterpiece.



Meanwhile, Netflix series ‘Sex Education’ is soon going to have a second season. The OTT platform shared the trailer of the film on Friday and it promises to be just as interesting as the first one.

Priyanka Chopra, Harvey Weinstein trial were the other top Hollywood news of the day. Have a look.

'1917' review: Sam Mendes' film is haunting, heartbreaking yet the most compelling piece of art



Based on a brief anecdote that director Sam Mendes heard from his grandfather, the war-drama is haunting, heartbreaking yet the most compelling piece of cinema that one has seen in recent times. It makes you weep silently, it makes you take in the visual extravaganza that cinematographer Roger Deakins provides and makes you root for two uncanny heroes who are on a mission that seems impossible due to the times they are in.



Days ahead of Grammy awards, Recording Academy puts chief executive on leave



The Recording Academy, whose members choose the Grammy winners, has placed its president and chief executive, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave with immediate effect, it said on Thursday, just days before the January 26 awards ceremony.

Watch: Netflix releases final trailer of 'Sex Education' season 2



The final trailer of Netflix show 'Sex Education' for season 2 is finally out and we can't wait for the season to start rolling already. For all those who have seen and loved the show, there's a lot more planned as the upcoming season plans to remind us of our 'firsts'. It could be anything from the crushes, to having sex and also heartbreaks.



Judge on Harvey Weinstein rape trial tells jurors to not use case to make a statement on #MeToo



As former media mogul Harvey Wesintein’s rape trial continues in its first leg, four men and three women were chosen Thursday as jurors. The judge presiding over the selection told the jurors to not use the case to make a broader statement on the #MeToo movement but to judge it purely on evidence.



'What A Man Gotta Do' music video out: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas turn up the heat



Pumping up the romance, the two are back at it again! We are talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as they turn up the heat in their new song together ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ that also features the other Jonas Brothers’ members and their partners.



