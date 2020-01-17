Watch: Netflix releases final trailer of 'Sex Education' season 2

The final trailer of Netflix show 'Sex Education' for season 2 is finally out and we can't wait for the season to start rolling already.

For all those who have seen and loved the show, there's a lot more planned as the upcoming season plans to remind us of our 'firsts'. It could be anything from the crushes, to having sex and also heartbreaks,

The teenage comedy-drama has Otis and Eric reprise their roles as their journey through 'firsts' is shown. At least that is what we make out from the trailer.

Watch the 'Sex Education' season 2 trailer here:



