Tom Holland starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to get an early release in India

Christmas gift for all spidey fans!



Tom Holland's 'Spiderman: No Way Home' will release a day earlier in India. Marvel most-awaited movie will now release on 16th December.

Watch 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' official trailer as film confirms multiverse plot



Sony Pictures made the big announcement on their Instagram handle and also unveiled a new poster of the film that features Spider-Man, Dr Strange and Otto Octavius' tentacles around them.



''We have some exciting news for all the Spider-Man & Marvel fans! Our favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US! Catch #SpiderManNoWayHome on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,'' they wrote.

The film will have Tom Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man and Zendaya as Mary Jane, Jacob Batalon is back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei is Aunt May, Jon Favreau returns as Happy Hogan and Benedict Wong is Wong from ‘Doctor Strange.’

Watch 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' official trailer as film confirms multiverse plot



Jon Watts directorial will have a multiverse plot with Holland getting together with villains of previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises. This means you will get to see Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from 2002’s ‘Spider-Man,’ Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius from 2004’s ‘Spider-Man 2,’ Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from 2007’s ‘Spider-Man 3,’ Rhys Ifans’ the Lizard from 2012’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2' - all in this film.