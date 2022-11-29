'This time next year I won't be here' emotions run high as TalkTV host James Whale says he has terminal cancer

James Whale, the TalkTV and TalkRadio host, has said he has terminal cancer. The radio host, 71, made a moving address at the British Curry Awards in London on Monday night and discussed his battle with the cancer. Two years after revealing he was battling cancer that had spread to his brain, spine, kidney, and lungs, James said he only has a few months to live.

He was speaking with the attendees at an event where he said, "I know a lot of you won't like me, but this time next year I won't be here. I have terminal cancer. As you might be able to hear, I am having chemotherapy which makes it harder for me to breathe, but I'm OK. Don't worry". "I am in my 70s now and I just want to say don't waste your time on stupid things that don't matter", he said. "25 years later I've got it again. I'm 71 and I've had a great life."

James continued by mentioning his buddy Enam Ali, the man behind the British Curry Awards, who passed away recently from cancer. "He was one of my best mates, he showed us that as communities we can all get on together. For that tonight I would like to give you a round of applause."

The TalkTV host continued saying, "When I'm on my TV or radio show, people might go: 'Oh, he's a bit controversial, I just want people to live together and stop being so b****y stupid all the time. Because when you get to 70, some of you will know, you can look back at your life and think 'maybe you could have done that differently'."

He presented a brave front for the event even amid this devastating news. On the red carpet, the radio personality waved at cameras and posed with his wife of one year, Nadine Talbot-Brown. In his most recent The Express column, James also discussed his cancer diagnosis and his sympathy for Jonnie Irwin of the British TV series 'A Place In The Sun.' Notably, Jonnie Irwin is also battling the terminal disease, as per The Mirror.

He wrote, "I found it very difficult to talk about mine because I didn't want people to think I was using it to get sympathy or for any other reason. But along with a number of other people in the public eye, I am at stage four. There is no stage five."

"I don't want sympathy; I've had a good life but I do find talking about it helps me and although that might sound selfish, hopefully it helps others too. Jonnie, mate, I wish you the best of luck. It is very difficult and you're a lot younger than me. But I did start this journey 25 years ago.