‘The School for Good and Evil’ review: An old-school BFF story with a pinch of magic

Despite all of the good content available on OTT platforms, one must admit that it has also become a bit of a dumping ground. A part of the audience has grown up watching JK Rowling's 'Harry Potter series' and similar fantasy fiction that came along with it- so the new Netflix film 'The School for Good and Evil' looks like a mix of all the films and series of the same genre that we have seen in the past

Adapted from the 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani, the film takes you into the duplicate world of many fantasy series, with one evil and one devil, a larger-than-life palace, weird gatekeepers, and lots and lots of CGI and VFX work.

What is the story?

The film revolves around the stories of two best friends—Sophia (Sophia Anne Caruso), who is beautiful and dreams of living the life of a princess; and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), who is also beautiful, but due to her extra-giant hair, tomboyish appearance, and family history, she has often been called a witch. Both of them are tired of bullying and the dull life in their village Gavaldon.

One day, Sophie and Agatha come to know about the 'School for Good and Evil', and Sophie, who has always dreamed of eloping from her boring life, quickly wishes to go to the school, which she thinks will be a turning point in her life. Agatha, meanwhile, is just happy to survive in the village with her mommy and her BFF Sophie.

Everything changes when Sophie moves to the magical school along with Agatha- who had tried to save her best friend from getting into the school- a place that trains future angels and devils. Once inside, Sophie is assigned to the school of devils, whereas Agatha is airdropped in the school of good. How Agatha successfully takes her best friend back home makes up the rest of the story.

A typical old-school story



When it comes to magical and mythical realms, there is so much to explore, but what drags this two-hour female-centric film down are all the old-school elements that make the tale too apparent.

Helmed by 'Bridesmaids ' fame Paul Feig, the film is visually appealing but the story gets weak at several points. The film is filled with unnecessary elements, such as Sophie and Tedros' quest to prove their real love and Rafal, the film's main antagonist who has nothing villainous about him. Many frames and moments in the film appear to be inspired by previous Disney and fantasy films, such as when Sophie walks down the corridor with a devil makeover.

Makers try to differentiate this fantasy drama by incorporating new aspects, however, this does not improve the film.

What works?

Despite a predictable script, the good thing about the film is that it will keep you hooked, and all credit goes to the cast and a lot of VFX-enabled wizardry world that makes the film look attractive.

Sophie played by Sophia Anne Caruso and Agatha played by Sofia Wylie are excellent in their performances. Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron, as the deans of two opposite sides, have done a decent job.



There is nothing new to expect from this film. The two-hour-long film has a lot of VFX and a predictable plot. Only watch the film if you enjoy fantasy and mystical dramas.