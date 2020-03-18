The Rolling Stones postpones North America tour amid coronavirus outbreak

Rock band `The Rolling Stones` has announced that they are postponing their upcoming `No Filter` tour of North America in the light of the global coronavirus pandemic.

An announcement in this regard was made on the official Twitter account of the Rock Band, where a statement was posted.

"AEG Presents/Concerts West regret to announce the postponement of the Rolling Stones upcoming `No Filter` tour of North America due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic," read the joint statement by Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie.

"We`re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together--and we`ll see you very soon," it further read.

The `No Filter` summer tour was scheduled to kick-start in San Diego on May 8 and end in Atlanta on July 9.

The statement further advised the ticket holders to hold on with the tickets and wait for further information.