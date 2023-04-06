The Night Agent Season 1 Review: A swift-paced action thriller that keeps you on edge

The spy thriller The Night Agent: Season 1 has been topping the charts on Netflix on its weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV show. Created by Shawn Ryan the web show is an adaptation of Matthew Quirk’s novel The Night Agent. It made its premiere on 23 March and garnered 216.39 million hours views for the week from 27 March to 2 April.

The show which begins with an explosion on a DC metro swiftly moves on to the murder of two undercover agents, Emma (Simone Kessell) and Henry (William MacDonald) which will lead to the unravelling of a wider conspiracy involving the vice president and the White House chief of staff.

Dashing Gabriel Basso is seen in a startling transformation from his role as a young boy in The Kings of Summer to that of an FBI agent Peter Sutherland in this new political thriller. Peter saves many Americans from the DC metro bombing, but the blame was put on him by the media. This young FBI agent is then hired to man an emergency phone line for covert spies in the basement of the White House. When the phone rang, cybersecurity specialist and the niece of assassinated covert operatives, Rose Larkin (played by Luciane Buchanan) was on the other end.

The star of The Night Agent show, Sutherland, partners up with Rose, to find out the truth behind the metro bombings. They both progressively uncover the riddle, which leads them to a more sinister scheme that has its roots in the White House.

Two psycho assassins and love birds, Ellen and Dale (played by Eve Harlow and Phoenix Raei), hired by the conspirators from inside the White House are relentlessly pursuing Peter and Rose and want to kill both of them. The movie frequently swings back to car chases, with some that can be labelled as adrenaline-fueled scenes keeping you on edge.

Though in the climax of The Night Agent both of the assassins are killed but they still manage to carve out their role perfectly. They show no emotions during their murders and kidnappings. Some of you may feel that the moments of their romance were too long and unnecessary, but it only reveals their deep-seated yearning to live a regular life, something that never materialises.

James Hawkins, the deputy director of the FBI, is played by Robert Patrick in two episodes. Peter doesn't trust him, therefore the entire focus is still on him right now but after he is killed it gets challenging to find out who is the real villain behind the bombings.

The story is held together by Hong Chau, who played White House Chief of Staff Diane Farr in the show. She becomes involved in the metro bombing mayhem, unintentionally at first, but things quickly escalate from there. The show keeps you guessing long enough whether Diane Farr is taintless or one of the conspirators which is pretty good as you seek to complete the 10 episodes of the show in a binge watch.

Rose and Peter fool Diane and access the FBI software, which allows them to view Rose's uncle and aunt's hard drive, something they found in a hideaway place in the woods.

As they examine the contents, they discover the interview of foreign political leader Omar Zadar (Adam Tsekhman) in which he discusses the metro bombing and asserts that he was not behind it. Peter reveals to Rose that Zadar is a dissident from the Balkans who leads the People's Independent Front (PIF) and is running for office in US, something that the Vice President Ashley Redfield (Christopher Shyer) unapproves of.

Secret Service agent Chelsea Arrington (Fola Evans-Akingbola) and Erik Monks (portrayed by D.B. Woodside) is in charge of the security detail of Redfield's daughter Maddie (Sarah Desjardins). The plot takes a compelling turn with Maddie's kidnapping. It brings Peter, Rose, Chelsea, and Monks together in their tenacious quest to first locate Maddie and then put an end to yet another bombing, which Peter and Rose now figured is an assassination plot by vice president of not only Zadar but the president too.

Yet during this chase, monks is shot and he dies. Given Chelsea's constant arguments with him, which now only seem sweet in retrospect, this is a really emotional point in the episode.

The character of Peter Sutherland is particularly endearing in the show since the audience gets to experience his continual emotional state as he is eager to learn whether or not his father was a traitor. Finally, the truth about his father is revealed and Peter faces the watershed moment.

In Camp David, the president's retreat, tensions rise as US President Michelle Travers (Kari Matchett) gets ready for a meeting with Zadar. But, Peter, Rose and Chelsea's joint efforts spare everyone from another bombing that could have potentially killed the president.

By the end of the The Night Agent season 1, you'll undoubtedly sense that Rose's fighting spirit made a lot of contributions in solving the case at hand. She was first portrayed as a fearful woman, which is understandable when someone is holding a gun to your head. But now, she becomes determined to find out those responsible for her aunt and uncle's murders, no matter how difficult the situation.

Peter is hired to work as a Night Agent himself by the president so the ending leaves a lot of room for the show to have a second season and have more intriguing story turns. We will also have a chance to follow Peter and Rose's romantic journey.

Overall, the web show is pretty fast moving and so it pushes you to think quickly as each turn is made. While you take in the scheme, you will surely be confined to your binge watching seating spot. The show is in fact a combination of all elements of action and suspense where Peter and Rose must overcome incredible odds and engage in thrilling and dangerous pursuits in order to save the day. It will keep you on the edge of your seats, with unexpected twists and turns that keep The Night Agent plot moving forward and the tension building. So, it makes for an excellent weekend viewing.

So will there be another season for The Night Agent?

Yes ! The Night Agent has already been renewed for a second 10-episode season only days after the gripping action show's Season 1 launch on 23 March. “To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn't be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans," creator Shawn Ryan said in a statement.

