THE ENDING WILL AMAZE YOU ! Husband forgets wife after bike accident, thinks its 1993

All's well that ends well. This phrase encapsulates what occurred to Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie following that tragic day when a motorcycle struck the bike they were riding, throwing them around 60 feet away. The couple, their youngest daughter, and her family were up to celebrate Father's Day in Grottoes, Virginia, on their four-wheeler trip, and they were all there to spend some quality time together. Around 3:30 p.m., after the fun was over, the pair hopped on Andrew's motocycle and rode home. Turning to face her granddaughter and daughter, Kristy waved.

This was the start of the most horrific event they had to endure while in a marriage. The 58-year-old Virginia man felt it was 1993 when he awakened from the horrible occurrence in a hospital bed, and his 37-year-old wife soon realised she was suffering yet another nightmare. However, fate o fate! It has a special surprise for the pair. She contacted one of her closest friends who was there at the couple's 1985 wedding when she was in the hospital one day. She wrote, when "this mess is finished, I'm marrying this man again."

This is precisely how the tale unfolds. In addition to making a full recovery, Andrew would fall in love with Kristy all over again. The first time both of them could walk again without wheelchairs or walkers was during their annual family beach trip to North Carolina's Outer Banks in August. And Andrew had chosen the ideal moment to get down on one knee and propose to Kristy while they were strolling along the beach. On August 29, two days later, the couple renewed their vows in front of their children and grandchildren on North Carolina's Outer Banks. enhancing the uniqueness of the experience.

Childhood love

During a camping trip in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in June 1984, Kristy, then 16 years old, met Andrew, then 19 years old. Over time, love grew. A romance between them was once unthinkable. While Andrew was in the Army and based at neighbouring Fort Bragg, Kristy had a boyfriend. But on weekends, he travelled to Harrisonburg, which is around 10 miles from her house. By August, Kristy had broken up with her boyfriend, and she was seeing Andrew.