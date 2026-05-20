/The Bollywood paradox: Top India Survey reveals 50-60% income drop for off-camera crew

Not all’s hunky dory in Bollywood. While the industry has witnessed one of the biggest hits this year in the form of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the story behind the camera is starkly different. Films are raking in the moolah at the box office, stars continue to demand big paycheques, but those working behind the camera are dealing with a significant slump in their income.

A recent Top India Survey has reportedly revealed that several workers in the Hindi film industry are facing sharp financial crisis. Many of their incomes have dropped by nearly 50 to 60 per cent compared to previous years. The survey was conducted based on conversations with over 1000 people working in the entertainment industry. They reasoned that the slump has occurred due to the overall slowdown in Bollywood’s production ecosystem.

According to the report, tighter production budgets, cautious spending by OTT platforms and delays in approving new projects are among the major reasons behind the situation. The impact is being felt most strongly by people who work behind the scenes.

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Who are impacted the most?

People working as Assistant directors, makeup artists, character actors, editors, lightmen, camera operators, production assistants, spot staff and even gym trainers associated with actors are reportedly among those who have been impacted.

Equipment suppliers, transport providers and camera rental companies have also been affected as production activities have slowed down.

Many of these workers work as freelancers, since Bollywood is primarily not a salaried industry. Most of the work and income is project based.

This means that even a small delay in a film, web series or advertisement shoot can directly affect hundreds of people connected to that project.

When multiple projects get delayed or cancelled, the financial pressure becomes severe. According to the survey, several workers said projects have become less frequent, and even the available work often comes with lower pay grade than before.

Who is most affected?

Mid-level and junior professionals are believed to be most impacted as they are struggling to find continuous work. Industry insiders quoted in the report said the slowdown has been building gradually, with production houses becoming more careful about spending and OTT platforms taking longer to greenlight new shows and films. While the slump is across regions, the worst hit are those working in the Mumbai film industry, where the cost of living continues to rise.

Since most production companies, casting offices and studios operate in areas like Andheri, Juhu and Bandra, many workers are forced to live nearby despite high rents.



The report mentions that even modest apartments in these areas can cost around Rs 50,000 a month, making survival difficult for those facing irregular income.

To manage expenses, the survey states, many workers are now relying on savings and borrowing from friends and relatives. Some are taking up temporary side jobs.

Some have even left Mumbai and returned to their hometowns after failing to secure stable work in the city.

Despite the challenges, some industry professionals remain hopeful that increased production activity in the coming months could improve the situation.