Taylor Swift's re-recorded 1989 releases today worldwide; here's when it hits your country

October 27 is a special day for Swifties. After a long wait, Taylor Swift's highly anticipated album 1989 (Taylor's Version) will be releasing worldwide on Friday- just days before her concert tour film. 1989 (Taylor's Version) is touted as Taylor's biggest re-recording, as she releases her own versions of hits like Blank Space, Style and Shake It Off. The release date of the re-recorded album is special. The original version of the album was released on October 27, 2014. 9 years on, fans are eagerly waiting to listen to the re-recorded version of the album.

For the first time in Taylor's Version From the Vault history, there will be no collaborators on any of the vault tracks. There are 5 brand-new vault tracks in total. Additionally, the song Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version) which will only be available on the tangerine vinyl version of the album.



So when does 1989 release your country? Here are the details.

Much like the previous album releases, 1989 (Taylor's Version) will be released at midnight ET (00:00 AM ET), on Friday, October 27. It will drop everywhere at once, which means it will become available to Swifties all over the world at the corresponding time in your country.



The album will be available for streaming on Spotify. The music streaming app has already started a countdown ahead of the release.



Here's when 1989 (Taylor's Version) is released in your country



United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (Thursday 26th)



United States (ET) - 12:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM (Thursday 26th) (Vancouver)



Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00 AM



Argentina (Buenos Aires) - 1:00 AM



United Kingdom (BST) - 5:00 AM



Europe (Central European Time) - 6:00 AM



South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 6:00 AM



India (New Delhi) - 9:30 AM



Indonesia (Jakarta) - 11:00 AM



Philippines (Manila) - 12:00 PM



China - 12:00 PM (Beijing, Shanghai)



Hong Kong - 12:00 PM



Singapore - 12:00 PM



Australia - 12:00 PM (Perth), 3:00 PM (Sydney)



Japan (Tokyo) - 1:00 PM



New Zealand (Auckland) - 5:00 PM

1989 is Swift's fourth remake. Her previous re-recorded albums have all opened at No 1 with successively bigger numbers. In early 2021, Fearless started with the equivalent of 291,000 sales in the United States. Red, anchored by a smoldering, 10-minute extended version of the song All Too Well, had 605,000 later that year.



