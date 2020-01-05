Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary 'Miss Americana' to feature her story like never before

She’s had a fabulous year and now she’s coming to take over Netflix as her documentary on the OTT platform gets ready for release.

The Netflix documentary will feature the hugely successful singer’s journey as she narrates her rise to fame as one of the most prominent and dominant names in the music world. The documentary is said to show her emotionally vulnerable side, a side that her fans are mostly unaware of.

The announcement was made by Netflix on Saturday as the official Twitter handle unveiled the title of the documentary as Miss Americana. It is directed by Lana Wilson.

“From director Lana Wilson, a raw and emotionally revealing look at Taylor Swift; following one of the most iconic artists of our time as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice,” the tweet read.

It was further revealed that the documentary series will be ready for release later this year while an exact date is yet to be announced.