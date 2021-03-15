Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' Grammy reunion is setting the Internet ablaze

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift has a sweet reunion at the Grammy awards.

The Recording Academy released a video of the two chatting between commercial break.



Taylor created history at the musical night as she secured the 'Album of the year' title for the third year in a row. Meanwhile, Harry also took the Grammy home for Best Pop Solo Performance during the 63rd annual ceremony. Both the crooners dated back in 2012.



The video show Styles standing on one side of Swift's table as the 'Cardigan' singer leans on the other side, as both indulge in the deep conversation. This was the first time since their breakup that the pop stars have been spotted catching up.



Another special thing that attracted everyone's attention was when he won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Watermelon Sugar’, and when it was announced that he’d won, Taylor stood up and applaud her former beau.

The small reunion is among the top topic of the internet today, see the fans reaction below:

TAYLOR SWIFT AND HARRY STYLES greet each other at #GRAMMYs!!!! pic.twitter.com/AHpZ1PuNzY — Harry & Taylor Updates 💛💛 (@TheHaylorNation) March 15, 2021 ×

taylor swift is so happy for harry styles. i love it #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/lk17NTphsU — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) March 15, 2021 ×

harry styles winning a grammy and taylor swift standing up and clapping for him even though she lost the grammy he won. send tweet. pic.twitter.com/JcqcU2Waxi — sagi ☾ ☼ ≋ (@everloreloverep) March 15, 2021 ×

harry styles and taylor swift interacting at the grammys solved all of my life problems pic.twitter.com/NxBQVrAeJO — HAYLOR WINNERS (@shesgoldhs) March 15, 2021 ×

Meanwhile, Taylor is currently dating Joe Alwyn and they have been going steady for years and Harry Styles rumoured dating Olivia Wilde, still, it is not confirmed by the couple yet.