Taliban officials burn dozens of instruments in bonfire

Taliban authorities have destroyed dozens of musical instruments, just days after closing beauty salons across Afghanistan.

Images shared showed a guitar, two other stringed instruments, a harmonium, and a tabla, as well as amplifiers and speakers being burnt.

"Promoting music causes moral corruption and playing it will cause the youth to go astray," Aziz al-Rahman al-Muhajir, the head of the Herat Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, said.

Most of the items were collected from wedding halls in the Herat province.

After banning music in public, they are now burning musical instruments

Taliban authorities have steadily imposed laws and regulations reflecting an austere vision of Islam — including banning playing music in public — since they seized power in August 2021.

Thousands of beauty salons were shut across the country after Taliban authorities deemed certain makeovers to be too costly, or un-Islamic, last week.

Women have borne the brunt of the new government regulations, and are not allowed in public unless wearing a hijab.

Teenage girls and women have been barred from schools and universities, and they are also prohibited from entering parks, playgrounds and gyms.

