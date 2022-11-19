Sushmita Sen pens special note on her 47th birthday: The most incredible year is on its way!

Sushmita Sen has lived a charmed life but she has never taken it for granted. Defying all predictions, she pipped Aishwarya Rai to the post by winning the Femina Miss India title in 1994 and went on to become the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title at the age of 18. Apart from being a successful actor, she has walked her talk as a social changemaker by adopting two baby girls in 2000 and 2010.

She was diagnosed with Addison's disease, a condition that affects the body's adrenal gland, in September 2014 but fought her way back to health and also made a comeback as an actor in 2020 with the hit OTT series, 'Aarya.' Be it her personal or professional life, Sushmita has always won her battles with unmatched grace and dignity.

