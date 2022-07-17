Sushmita Sen & Lalit Modi claps back at the netizens who are trolling them over relationship

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen Photograph:( Instagram )
On July 14, Lalit surprised everyone when he shared a slew of happy pictures with Sushmita and revealed that they are love and are dating.
Sushmita Sen has become the chatter of the whole world ever since the businessman Lalit made his relationship with Sen on social media official. The announcement send the internet into a frenzy mode, however, only a few congratulated the couple, while the majority was criticising & trolling Sen and Modi both.
Amid all, now Sushmita, who is known for speaking her mind, recently clapped back at her trolls but indirectly. Sharing a picture from a picturesque island Maldives, Sushmita wrote a cryptic post and wrote, ''Ah Serenity & the power of noise cancellation!!!😍😄❤️🎶 #trulyblessed 🥰 Picture courtesy: Alisah Sen 😇💋.''
''I love you guys beyond!!! #sharing #bliss #positivity #love #duggadugga 💃🏻🤗,'' she wrote further.
In the picture, the former Miss Universe is wearing a sheer white kaftan and is posing while looking at a vast blue ocean.
Before this, the 46-year-old diva shared a clarification post. Sharing a picture with her two daughters, Sen debunked all the marriage claims.
"I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."
Meanwhile, Lalit Modi also clapped back at the trolls and fake news that has taken the internet by storm. Putting all the rumours to an end, the ex-chairman of IPL slammed and wrote a lengthy statement on his Instagram account.
''Why is the media so obsessed abt trolling me apparently 4 wrongly tagging. Can someone explain - I only did 2 pics on insta- & Tag is correct.I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages that 2 people can’t be friends & then if chemistry is right & timing is good✔️- Magic can happen. I guess because they R no liable suits,'' he wrote.
