Survival thriller 2018 hits theatres in Nepal after a successful box office run in India

Filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph's Malayalam survival thriller film 2018 had its massive pan-India release in India. After an excellent box office collection of Rs 160cr ( $1.94 billion approx) and becoming the highest-earning Malayalam movie ever, 2018 has hit the theatres in Nepal on June 2. The film garnered huge appreciation from the critics and audience with its intriguing storyline and powerful performances.

Talking about the release of 2018 in Nepal, director Jude Anthany Joseph said, "We are thrilled to take our film to our neighbouring country Nepal and expecting a great response from the audience. I am happy about the successful box office run 2018 did at the Indian box office and the way we showered with praises from the audience gives us confidence to expand."

2018 narrates the story of the devastating Kerala floods that occurred in 2018 when people from all walks of life came together to survive the calamity. The film effectively takes forward the message that humanity can win over adversity.

2018 is jointly produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padma Kumar, and Anto Joseph, and is distributed by Kavya Film Company, while the Hindi version was released through Anand Pandit Motion Pictures on 26th May 2023.

