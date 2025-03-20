James Gunn’s Superman is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2025 and marks the first entry in the newly formed DC Cinematic Universe (DCU). Early internal screenings have received praise, and DC fans are eager to see the new era unfold.

The cast

The film stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. It will also introduce several other DC heroes, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific, laying the groundwork for future DCU projects.

Teaser on the horizon

According to a report by ComicBookMovie.com, the official DC Japan X account has shared the movie’s logo along with the word "Tomorrow," hinting at upcoming news. However, it is not expected to be a trailer, as James Gunn previously confirmed that the first trailer will debut at Las Vegas Comic-Con this April.

James Gunn on Superman

Speaking about the film, Gunn expressed his deep connection to the project:

"I want to bring this character home. I want to bring this battered world to a brighter place, bringing the healing home. Hopefully, Superman can be a symbol of that. I think this is the right time for this movie, and I am excited about people seeing the trailer, but I am also excited about people seeing this as a true representation of the film."

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

Superman is set to premiere in theatres worldwide on 11 July 2025.

