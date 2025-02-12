The trailer of Superboys of Malegaon was unveiled on Wednesday, and from the looks of it, the film promises to be a heartwarming and inspiring tale.



The trailer was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai with the film's cast and crew. Superboys of Malegao features Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles. Reema Kagti helms it.





Superboys of Malegaon trailer

Based on a real-life story, the trailer features the story of 3 boys from the small town of Malegaon who wish to make movies. They first remake the iconic Hindi film Sholay with makeshift equipment and limited resources and use local talent for performances.



The three boys begin an unprecedented journey of talent, aspiration, and astute faith in their dreams.

The film focuses on the journeys of these three boys, who begin to dream big and show the real magic of cinema to the people of their town.

The trailer of Superboys of Malegaon promises everything—from drama, emotions, friendship, celebration, and a heartwarming story of never giving up.

The film was earlier screened at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the 68th BFI London Film Festival, the 4th Red Sea Film Festival, and the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Watch the trailer of Superboys of Malegaon here

Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It is written by Varun Grover.

The director of the film Reema Kagti called it an 'underdog' story. She said, "Superboys of Malegaon is a story about the power of the underdog and the magic of cinema. The film is not just about the origins of Malegaon filmmaking; it’s about the dreams, the young filmmakers, and their town built along the way. We are excited to bring this unique story to the big screen, one that is inspired by the incredible journey of people who created magic with limited resources but endless dreams and determination."

It is set for a theatrical release in India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand on February 28, 2025.

