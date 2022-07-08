'Stranger Things 4' boosts popularity pf 'Master Of Puppets' by Metallica, band reacts

The season 4 of 'Stranger Things' revived a few 19080s classics for the new generation. The final episode of the Netflix series dropped on July 1 and a particular portion drew maximum attention not just from fans of the show but also fans of the popular band Metallica.



The band's hit number 'Master of Puppets' was perfromed by the heroic Eddie Munson in the 'Upside Down'. The moments had Eddie Munson performing the number upside down to dicert the bats from his friends. Reacting to the portion, the legendary rock band took to Instagram and praised actor Joseph Quin for performing it so well.

"The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include "Master of Puppets" in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did, we were totally blown away... it's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?" the band wrote.

"It's an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show," it further said in the post.

The video has received over 4.8 million views and counting and fans have been going gaga over it. Earlier the series had also help boost popularity of Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill'.