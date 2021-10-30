SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' small glimpse will be unveiled on November 1

Ace filmmaker, S.S.Rajamouli's upcoming film 'RRR' is the highly-anticipated action drama featuring Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt scheduled for release on January 7, 2022 world over.

The makers have decided to present a tiny glimpse of this massive universe on November 1, 2021.

This visual spectacle was helmed by S.S Rajamouli who is taking the director's chair now after 'Baahubali'.

'RRR' is the most anticipated film of 2022 and the title vibrates in high volume even when there's a slight mention. Yesterday, for the first time in the history of world cinema, the largest multiplex chain operator - PVR decided to alter their brand identity and logo to the movie name 'RRR', making it 'PVRRR'.

Set in pre-independence India, the film is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan respectively. All audiences will be privy to what happens with water meets fire and the story will unfold surrounding that ignited the flame.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

‘RRR’ will hit the screens worldwide on 7th January, 2022.