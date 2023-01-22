South Korean actor Na Chul passes away, 'Little Women' actress Kim Go-eun pays tribute

The South Korean actor Na Chul is no more. The actor, who was well known for his roles in Netflix's 'Little Women', 'Happiness Jirisan' and other popular shows, passed away at the age of 36.



As per the reports, Na Chul breathed his last in the hospital where he was undergoing treatment for his health, which deteriorated rapidly recently. As per The Star, he died due to "exacerbated health issues." His health issues and the exact cause of death have not been revealed.



His funeral will be held on January 23 in Seoul.