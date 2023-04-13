South Korean actor Jung Chae-yul dies at 26

In a shocking turn of events. South Korean actress Jung Chae-yul was found dead at her home on Tuesday. She was 26 years old. Jung has starred in shows like Zombie Detective and Deep, among others. Jung's death was confirmed by her agency, Management S. In the statement released, her agency said, "Actress Chae-yul has left our side on April 11, 2023. We pray that Chae-yul, who has always been sincere about acting, is able to rest in peace in a warm place.''

Jung Chae-Yul was currently filming the Korean drama series Wedding Impossible. In the show, she was playing the lead role. The show was adapted from a web novel about an actress who goes through with a fake marriage to a gay man, per Variety.



Soon after the death of the actress was confirmed, the shooting of the show was immediately put on hold, as per the reports.



Scompi also quoted a source from the show's team: "We express our deep condolences. Future filming schedule is under internal discussion."



Born on September 4, 1996, Jung began her career as a model and went on to star in the 2016 fashion show Devil’s Runway. Later, she started acting and went on to star in the 2018 Korean movie Deep. However, she was critically lauded for her performance as a member of the police department in the 2020 comedy series Zombie Detective. The show is streaming on Netflix.