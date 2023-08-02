South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) announce nominations

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is back with its 11th edition to celebrate the best of South Indian Cinema. SIIMA truly reflects South Indian cinema and connects global South Indian film fans to South Indian film stars. SIIMA 2023 has announced the nominations from the films released in the 2022 calendar year.

SIIMA 2023 Event will be held in Dubai on the 15th and 16th of September 2023.

Brinda Prasad Adusumilli, Chairperson of SIIMA, while announcing the SIIMA Nominations for the films released in 2022, said, “As the South Indian films in 2022 broke the language barrier and have become national hits with films like RRR, KGF, Kantara, Vikram, and PS1. SIIMA 2023 is going to have a strong contenders list”.

RRR (Telugu), Ponniyin Selvan (Tamil), Kantara (Kannada), and Bheeshma Parvam (Malayalam) are leading the SIIMA Nominations in the most popular categories.

In Telugu, RRR directed by S.S Rajamouli, starring Jr.NTR and Ram Charan, with 11 nominations, is leading while Sita Raman directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, starring Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur, with 10 nominations, is in the second position.

In Tamil, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan:1 starring Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leading with 10 nominations, while Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil with 9 nominations is in the second position.

In Kannada, Kantara directed by Rishab Shetty and starring Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda and KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt, both leading with 11 nominations.

In Malayalam, Bheeshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerad and starring Mammootty is leading with 8 nominations while Thallumaala, directed by Khalid Rahman and starring Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan with 7 nominations along with Hridayam directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan are in second position.

Winners are chosen by an online voting system.

