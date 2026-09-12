/Yash's Toxic English version struggles at box office, pulled after just one week

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, has faced another setback at the box office as the English version of the film has been pulled from theatres after a disappointing opening week. It arrived in cinemas on September 4.

Toxic English version taken down

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the English-language version of the film managed to collect only around Rs 3.16 lakh during its seven-day run.

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The update comes around two weeks after the film's original theatrical release. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic arrived on August 26 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The English edition was released at a later date.

Toxic English version performance at the box-office

The English cut opened with a reported Rs 1.38 lakh on September 4, with only 11 shows across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Noida. It was screened across 11 shows in four Indian cities - Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Noida.

Its reported collection fell to Rs 78,774 on Saturday and Rs 70,460 on Sunday. The decline became sharper once the weekday shows began, with the version earning Rs 15,034 on Monday.

Collections remained in the low thousands for the rest of the week, with the English version reportedly making Rs 3,125 on Tuesday, Rs 5,699 on Wednesday and Rs 4,655 on Thursday.

The version was taken off screens on Friday, September 11. However, there has been no official statement from the makers on the matter so far.

As per Sacnilk, Toxic has recorded an India gross of around Rs 296.60 crore so far; meanwhile, its India net collection is at approximately Rs 248.50 crore. The film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 600 crore.

An excerpt from WION's review of the film reads, "Toxic tries to be a redemption story, but it gets lost in its own huge scale. There is simply too much of everything—excessive violence, endless screaming, unnecessary sexualization of female characters, and the gimmick of having two Yashs. Instead of making the movie better, all this over-the-top drama just ruins the story."

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