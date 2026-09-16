/'The Sequel': Suriya and Jyotika renew vows on 20th wedding anniversary, watch video of the dreamy ceremony

One of India’s most celebrated couples, Suriya and Jyotika just renewed their wedding vows as they celebrated 20 years of their marriage. The couple celebrated the milestone with a Christian wedding ceremony, which was attended by their children Diya and Dev, Suriya’s brother, actor Karthi and close friends and family. The couple shared a glimpse of their special day on Instagram, which exudes love and warmth.

Jyotika and Suriya renew vows

The dreamy video that the couple shared on Instagram shows Jyotika walking down the aisle with her son, while their daughter stood alongside Suriya. The couple then exchange vows and get emotional at some point during the ceremony. The video also features a montage of their white wedding pictures.

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Sharing the video, Jyotika wrote, "THE SEQUEL - A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections, of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly. This is a celebration of 'us'. The people we have become for each other."

The actress also shared a heartfelt note about their relationship, marriage and the life they have built together. She began by describing the vow renewal as a dream that had once felt far from reality.



"How ironic- a dream which felt far from reality is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of ! So here are my vows - I vow to be a happy person - because I choose to see only life's positive side. I vow to celebrate life - because life itself is a gift when the man whom you love, respects you beyond himself," she wrote.

Talking about the imperfections in life, she added, "I vow never to complain- why should I? When even something as vast as the sky doesn't have the privilege of touching the ground! Look around, everything in existence is incomplete. It's how we choose to fill the gaps."

Jyotika also expressed gratitude for Suriya and their children. "I vow to be thankful - as every morning I wake in the arms of a man who protects me, and for my beautiful children who've given my life a meaning. And me, a reason to live."

"I vow to be healthy - because that is the only true asset we ever build. Even the fanciest brick houses will always have their leaks, termites, and renovations."

On motherhood, Jyotika wrote, "I vow to be the best mother - not because I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived."

Addressing her husband, she added, "I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife, who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time."

The actress also spoke about her friendship with her husband. "I vow to cherish our friendship most of all - because it's rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner, and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children. So here's to our next twenty years - the imperfect us, with the perfect understanding."

About Jyotika and Suriya