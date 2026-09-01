/Padayatra: Mammootty, Adoor Gopalakrishnan team up after 3 decades

This reunion has been in the making for three long decades. Two giants of Malayalam cinema- veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and superstar Mammootty have just wrapped up work on their fourth film together-Padayatra. The two stalwarts of cinema are collaborating for the first time in 32 years.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Mammootty's past work

The reunion is especially meaningful given the actor and filmmaker’s shared history. Adoor and Mammootty have worked together in critically acclaimed films like Anantaram, Mathilukal and Vidheyan.

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In fact, Anantaram fetched Mammootty the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Adoor, recently in an interview with India Today, stated that Mammootty is the only actor who has acted in four of the 13 films he has made.

He said, “He is probably the only actor who has been repeated in so many of my films — four out of the 13 films I have made. I’m also happy to note that he won National Awards for two of my earlier films. His performance in this film will also be outstanding. It is set to be released in cinemas, and I’m hoping it will be received well.”

Their fourth film together - Padayatra- also has Mammootty serving as the producer of the film. It is also special as it marks Adoor’s return to cinema after a decade, after his 2016 film ‘Pinneyum Padayatra’.

Naturally, the much-awaited reunion has led to increased interest among the Malayalam cinema audience. Both mammoth talents, Adoor and Mammootty, have built careers around being game for tough material, which makes their latest collaboration one of the most awaited Malayalam films to look out for.

Padayatra will be released in theatres later this year and an official announcement is yet to be made.

'Goal is just to make films'

While the filmmaker is considered as a arthouse giant, Adoor said he does not distinguish between art cinema and commercial cinema. "The goal is just to make films, without putting unnecessary classifications on them," he said.

Over a career spanning more than six decades—beginning with his time at the Film and Television Institute of India in 1962—Adoor Gopalakrishnan has chosen quality over quantity. Unlike many of his contemporaries, he works deliberately at his own pace, producing a relatively small body of feature films.