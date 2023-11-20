South actress Karthika Nair ties knot with beau Rohit: Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff and others attend

Actress Karthika Nair, known for her work in South Indian cinema, got married to Rohit Menon in a traditional ceremony in Kerala on Sunday (Nov 19).

For the unversed, Nair is the daughter of famous 80s actor Radha. The ceremony was a star-studded affair, and many A-listers from the film fraternity, like Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, and Revathi, were in attendance to bless the couple as they began the new chapter of their lives.

On Sunday, Karthika shared a photo with her husband after the wedding. In the picture, the newlywed couple is posing sweetly in the mirror. The couple looked adorable together. Karthika wore a beautiful maroon saree with a long trail and accessorised her look with gold jewellery, while her husband wore traditional white attire.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, ''Our Royal fairytale Begins♥️ SBlessed and grateful ✨️✨️✨️🧿.''

Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar shared a happy picture with Chiranjeevi from the wedding. Sharing the photo, she wrote, ''Always my hero.''

Radikaa has shared a bunch of group photos on her Instagram handle. The picture shows Jackie Shroff, Revathy, Chiranjeevi, Poonam Dhillon and others.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Wedding time of Karthika Nair with Rohit, daughter of Radha Nair and Rajsekaran, with the loyal 80s to add to the laughter. A beautiful and superbly organised wedding enjoyed the warmth and love.”