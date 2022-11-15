Sophie Turner, Viola Davis condemn Iran's order to mass execute 15000 anti-hijab protestors

In a massive public outcry, Hollywood celebrities are reacting to the news of Iran issuing mass execution of nearly 15,000 people for protesting against moral policing. Among the many is 27-year-old Kurdish rapper Saman Yasin who has been sentenced to death for joining the anti-hijab protests.

The Iranian parliament has issued this order as a “good lesson” for stepping out of the line and allegedly waging a war against the Islamic establishment as part of anti-hijab protests.

There is also news of human rights abuse and sexual abuse of the female detainees at the hands of the local police.

Shocked at the latest development, celebrities like Sophie Turner of ‘Game of Thrones’ fame, Viola Davis have taken to their social media to spread the word about this hate.

Sophie shared an image of an Iranian woman with the message: Iran sentences 15000 protestors to death as a “hard lesson” for all rebels. She posted the image with text that reads: “There is a mass execution about to happen in Iran over the recent protests. Please share this… this is one of the biggest humanitarian crises anyone has ever seen. Where is the coverage?! Why isn’t this on the cover of your magazines? Or the headlines of your newspapers? The irony is… Iran sits on the UN women’s rights committee….”

Viola Davis posted the same image with caption: “Omg!!! This is a humanitarian crisis 💔

Iran has been experiencing unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest since the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old Kurdish woman was arrested by the country's "morality police" for supposedly wearing an "improper" form of hijab during a visit to Tehran and allegedly beaten severely while in custody.

Iranian lawmakers have, in recent days, called for strict punishments for the protesters who have been arrested. On Monday, CNN reported that a letter signed by 227 members of the Iranian parliament urged that the protesters be given harsh punishment that "would serve as a good lesson in the shortest possible time."

On Tuesday, parliament did just that, voting to impose the death penalty on all protesters in custody as a "hard lesson" for all rebels. The majority in favor of the penalty was considerable, 227 out of the 290 total members.”

It all started after a 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amnim was killed by the morality police for wearing hijab “improperly”. The news of her death sent shockwaves across the world. Many women and men have taken to streets to protest. This has resulted in the deaths of many young Iranians. Women all across the world have been seen burning their headscarves and chopping their hair in solidarity with the women in Iran.