Sophie Turner seeks to reactivate divorce case with Joe Jonas

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, 28, is moving forward with her divorce from estranged husband Joe Jonas, 34, as her legal team petitions to "reactivate" the case, court documents obtained by PEOPLE revealed on Monday.

The former couple, who tied the knot in May 2019, initiated divorce proceedings in September 2023, with Jonas filing for dissolution of marriage in Miami after four years together. Their marriage was cited as "irretrievably broken".

In a joint message shared on Instagram, the couple stated in September 2023, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Turner and Jonas share two daughters, Willa, born in 2020, and Delphine, born in 2022. A temporary custody agreement had been in place, with the parents previously reaching an interim consent order allowing equal time with their children in both the US and the UK.

Following a successful mediation in October 2023, Turner and Jonas issued a joint statement affirming their commitment to co-parenting, with plans for their children to split time between homes in the US and the UK.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents," the former couple said in a joint statement.

However, complications arose when Turner accused Jonas of withholding their children's passports, preventing them from travelling to England. Turner subsequently sued Jonas for wrongful retention, alleging a breach of their agreement.