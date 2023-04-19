SonyLIV announces its first Malayalam original, Jai Mahendran

SonyLIV will be venturing into Malayalam with Jai Mahendran, a political drama. The show will focus on the life of Mahendran, a manipulative officer who believes in getting things done through powerplay and by use of his influence within the system. However, his freedom within the office comes to a halt and his ideologies get challenged, as he becomes the victim of the same powerplay. In an attempt to safeguard his job and restore his reputation, he plans to sabotage an entire system to his advantage.



Jai Mahendran is helmed by the award-winning filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair as writer, producer and showrunner. The show is directed by Srikanth Mohan. The show features a stellar ensemble cast that includes Saiju Kurup, Suhasini, Miya, Suresh Krishna, Maniyanpilla Raju, Balachandran Chullikad, Vishnu Govindan, Sidhartha Siva and Rahul Riji Nair in pivotal roles.