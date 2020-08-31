Sonam Kapoor watches Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' at a theatre in London, calls it an 'unparalleled' experience

For a lot of people, watching a film on the big screen is a magical experience that no OTT platform can replace. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the movie theatres across the world had to shut down. In recent months, movie theatres have slowly started reopening in various countries much to the delight of cinema lovers including Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor.



Sonam who is at present in London with her husband Anand Ahuja recently watched Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film 'Tenet' on the big screen and couldn't stop raving about the experience.



The actress took to Instagram and stated that the experience of watching a film on the big screen is 'unparalleled'.



She posted a still from the film featuring the senior Bollywood actor and penned down a short note about Kapadia`s acting and Nolan`s film. "So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled."

Sonam also praised Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia, who plays a key role in the film. ."Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen, and its magic. Nothing," she added



The sci-fi thriller released internationally on August 26 and is set to make its way to the biggest film market of the world -- North America -- on September 2.