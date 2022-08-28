Sonam Kapoor explains the meaning behind ‘special art piece’ used to announce the baby birth

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja become parents of a beautiful boy this month. The couple welcomed their first child on August 20th and soon after the little angel's arrival, the entire Kapoor family announced the birth with a special post that had deep meaning behind it.



However, Sonam and Anand were the first ones who shared the good news via a post on her Instagram account. The statement reads, ''On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts.''



''Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.”



Later the entire family also expressed their gratitude with a special artwork showing a wolf, a deer, moon, sun, trees. However, many questioned the exact meaning behind this unusual piece. And now, the new mommy finally is here with all the explanations.



The art called 'Nova' was specially designed to mark the most special and momentous moment of Sonam and Anand's life.



In the caption, Sonam explained the universal concept of a union between the Sky Father and the gentle mother earth. The deer represents the watchful Earth Mother and the eagle is the Sky Father.



The caption reads, ''For this momentous occasion in our life @anandahuja and I wanted @rithikamerchant to create a special art piece to announce the birth of our baby boy. And we couldn’t be more ecstatic with it.''



''In this Art piece Rithika refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and the gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented here by the Eagle and the Deer respectively.''

''Eagles or hawks are associated with fatherhood and otherworldly creation (the overarching concept of the Dyeus Pita/Sky Father). Deer are associated with motherhood.They are gentle, attentive and watchful creatures. They are always on guard and can move, adapt, and survive even in the most challenging conditions.''



''Ever since the early Neolithic, when the earth was much colder and reindeer more widespread, the female reindeer was venerated by northern people. She was the “life-giving mother”, the leader of the herds upon which they depended for survival, and they followed the reindeer migrations for milk, food, clothing and shelter. She was a revered spiritual figure associated with fertility, motherhood, regeneration and the rebirth of the sun.''



The painting is from Rithika Merchant. Sharing the piece on her Instagram, Rithika Merchant wrote, ''Specially commissioned for Sonam and Anand on this special occasion''



Reacting to the post, Kapoor wrote, “I love this so much I can't tell you. It represents all my emotions.”



Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in Mumbai, India.